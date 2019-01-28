$200K Powerball ticket sold in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) - A Powerball ticket worth $200,000 was sold in the Goose Creek area for Saturday’s drawings.
The winning ticket was brought at Duncan Stop & Shop on Red Bank Road. The lucky ticket holder also benefits from the PowerPlay because they payed an additional dollar that quadrupled their $50,000 prize to $200,000.
The winning numbers from the drawing were 8, 12, 20, 21 and 32 Powerball: 10.
The winning ticket holder has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their winnings.
The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129. While playing for the 4X mulitplier the oods of being selected are 1 in 14 when the jackpot is greater than $150 million.
