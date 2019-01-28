Midweek cold snap on the way!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A storm system offshore brought plenty of clouds Sunday but will move away allowing sunshine to return today. Highs today will be near 60 degrees. A cold front will approach late Tuesday bringing a quick chance of rain and then much cooler weather on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees with lows near 30 degrees. Warmer weather will move in by the weekend as we trend toward a much warmer weather pattern for next week.