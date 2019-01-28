New Charleston Co. flooding prevention task force accepting maintenance requests

By Alissa Holmes | January 28, 2019 at 5:36 AM EST - Updated January 28 at 5:53 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Flooding remains a primary concern for homeowners and officials at the local and state level.

Monday, the Charleston Countywide Intergovernmental Flood Prevention Task Force will host its second public meeting.

Four months ago, the task force was created to bring multiple agencies together in one space to alleviate confusion when it comes to who is in charge of maintaining certain properties.

Every 90 days, a group of state representatives, local officials and SCDOT engineers do walk throughs of neighborhoods that have submitted work requests.

The main focus is to clear right-of-ways and government owned property that may cause flooding.

The public is invited to bring photos and videos of the flooding near their homes and fill out a work request.

The meeting is at North Charleston City Hall at 6 p.m

