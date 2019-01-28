New Charleston Co. flooding prevention task force accepting maintenance requests

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Flooding remains a primary concern for homeowners and officials at the local and state level.
Monday, the Charleston Countywide Intergovernmental Flood Prevention Task Force will host its second public meeting.
Every 90 days, a group of state representatives, local officials and SCDOT engineers do walk throughs of neighborhoods that have submitted work requests.
The main focus is to clear right-of-ways and government owned property that may cause flooding.
The public is invited to bring photos and videos of the flooding near their homes and fill out a work request.
The meeting is at North Charleston City Hall at 6 p.m
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.