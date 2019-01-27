Orangeburg restaurant at center of Confederate flag controversy up for sale

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS/ORANGEBURG TIMES AND DEMOCRAT) - An Orangeburg restaurant at the center of controversy surrounding its location near a Confederate flag and historical monument is up for sale.
The Edisto River Creamery at Russell Street and U.S. 301 is for sale through Charleston-based National Restaurant Properties brokerage firm.
"I am done," restaurant owner Tommy Daras said when asked about the sale. "I can't make a living there anymore with all the situations happening there. I can't get nothing going."
Daras purchased the building in February 2015. He says ever since his opening he and his family have gotten threats and business has suffered because the restaurant is located next to the Confederate flag and monument.
A small parcel of land at Russell Street and John C. Calhoun Drive and in front of the restaurant was given to the Sons of Confederate Veterans Rivers Bridge Camp 842 by the restaurant’s previous owner for a historical display including the flag.
Daras said when he opened the restaurant, "We were doing just fine." But he said the battle over the Confederate flag has gotten to be too much.
"I can't beat them guys," he said. "They destroyed the safety of the place and the enjoyment of the property. They killed me on the internet."
"I thought it would blow over but that didn't work," he said. "With them doing marches around the building on Saturdays, it never recouped."
He said nine out of 10 customers coming into the restaurant would ask about the flag.
"The flag was in everybody's face," he said.
Daras says he had a five-star rating when he opened, but negative online comments from people as far as Texas hurt business.
"They were saying it (the restaurant) had roaches and all that stuff," he said.
Daras expressed confidence the property will sell despite the flag. In fact, he says Dairy Queen and Starbucks have expressed an interest.
"It is a good piece of property commercial wise," he said. "Maybe somebody new will do better than me."
Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 842 Keeper of the Flag Buzz Braxton declined immediate comment on the property's sale.
The restaurant has been closed for a month with signage indicating its reopening in the spring of 2019. Daras says he has decided against reopening.
The dispute between the SCV and Daras has been ongoing for the past couple of years, going all the way before a circuit court judge.
State Rep. Justin Bamberg, Daras' attorney, claims the city’s zoning ordinance doesn’t allow the flag in front of the restaurant because the property is zoned commercial general. Bamberg has argued the property is being used as a historic use and not for business.
The City of Orangeburg's Board of Zoning Appeals decided in August 2017, however, that the flag can remain.
In May 2017, the City of Orangeburg’s Public Works Department reviewed whether the display meets city guidelines.
Orangeburg Zoning Administrator David Epting later issued a decision noting the “display of flags is a form of speech protected under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.”
Bamberg appealed Epting’s ruling to the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals, telling the panel he was challenging whether the display was allowed in the area. He said he wasn’t challenging free speech.
After the city's Board of Zoning Appeals decision, Bamberg appealed to the Orangeburg County Circuit Court in December 2018.
Through the end of January, a ruling from the court has not been made.
Despite the fact that the flag case is going through the courts, Daras said he is not willing to wait. He believes the matter will not get any better.
"It doesn't matter," he said.
When asked if he has any regrets over purchasing the property, Daras admitted he does.
“I regret getting into an argument over the flag, but they gave me no choice,” he said.
