Pee Dee community honoring SC native who died in Challenger explosion

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – A vigil is being held Monday night for Lake City native Ron McNair, one of the seven crew members who died Jan. 28, 1986 when the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff.
The candlelight vigil will be held at the Dr. Ronald E. McNair Memorial Park, located on East Main Street in Lake City. It’s set to start at 6 p.m.
In case of inclement weather, the vigil will be held at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 112 Deep River Street in Lake City.
Before beginning his career at NASA, McNair was a trailblazer at Carver High School, where he excelled in his classes, was a top-notch athlete and played the saxophone.
In 1984, he became only the second African American to go into space and became the first to ever play the saxophone in orbit.
On Jan. 28, 1986, McNair was planning to write more history in his second mission, recording the first original piece of music in space. He never got the chance due to faulty "o-rings" on the spacecraft's solid-fuel rocket boosters, which were blamed for the explosion. All seven astronauts' families and millions of Americans watched on live television what was then the world's worst space disaster.
Hours after the explosion, President Ronald Reagan addressed the nation. He honored the fallen crew saying they “slipped the surly bonds of Earth” to “touch the face of God.”
