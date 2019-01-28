Police: Couple robbed man at gunpoint after he planned to pay for sex at N. Charleston hotel

The victim, Charles Mobley, said that he was robbed at gunpoint by a man in a black hoodie and jeans. Mobley told officers that he came to a room at the motel to see a lady for sex that he met online, according to the incident report. After 30 minutes, Mobley saw a man standing around outside the room and the woman, Alexis Holloway, told Mobley it was her boyfriend, according to the report.