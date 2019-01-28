Police: Couple robbed man at gunpoint after he planned to pay for sex at N. Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Three people are facing charges after an armed robbery from a man who paid for sex at a hotel in North Charleston, according to an incident report.
Officers responded to the Rodeway Inn in the 2300 block of Ashley Phosphate Road around 4:51 a.m. Saturday in reference to an armed robbery.
The victim, Charles Mobley, said that he was robbed at gunpoint by a man in a black hoodie and jeans. Mobley told officers that he came to a room at the motel to see a lady for sex that he met online, according to the incident report. After 30 minutes, Mobley saw a man standing around outside the room and the woman, Alexis Holloway, told Mobley it was her boyfriend, according to the report.
The woman’s boyfriend, Jaquan Bell, then came into the room and told Mobley his time was up and pulled out a gun, the report stated. Mobley told officers that Bell pointed a gun at him, told him to leave and demanded all of his money, according to the report.
Mobley gave Bell $100 then went back to his car and called police, according to the report.
Mobley was charged with solicitation for immoral purposes while Holloway and Bell were charged with armed robbery, according to the report. When Mobley was asked if he was planning on paying for the sex, he said yes, the report stated.
