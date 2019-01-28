Police: Man arrested in North Charleston for 1987 rape in North Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man living in North Charleston was arrested Monday morning in connection with a 1987 cold case rape in Fayetteville, North Carolina, according to Fayetteville police.
Anthony Keith Grant, 52, who lived in the 2100 block of Trecott Street, has been charged with 2nd degree rape, first degree kidnapping and common law robbery, police said.
Detectives investigated the case in 1987, but it went unsolved. It was recently reopened by the Fayetteville Police Department’s cold case sexual assault unit after sending off the sexual assault kit for DNA testing, according to police.
The victim was an employee of a business when Grant raped the victim and then robbed the business, police said.
Grant is currently in the Charleston County jail awaiting extradition back to Cumberland County, North Carolina.
