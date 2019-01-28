Railroad crossing closures to impact drivers in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Norfolk Southern Railroad is installing new rail in multiple crossings in North Charleston starting Monday.
The work will last from Monday through Thursday as crews work on two miles of track each day. No crossings should be closed overnight.
The following crossings will be impacted throughout the week at various times.
The Remount and Aviation crossings will close Monday, but not at once with four hour closures. Tuesday the Ashley Phosphate crossing will close, but no time has been given.
Crews are hoping to work on the Ladson Road crossing on Thursday. The following railroad crossings will be closed at different times during the week:
REMOUNT RD
AVIATION RD
JET PARK RD
MIDLAND PARK RD
ASHLEY PHOSPHATE RD
KOESTER RD
LADSON RD
VON OSHEN RD
DUNMEYER RD
E PICKNEY ST
