Railroad crossing closures to impact drivers in North Charleston

Railroad crossing closures to impact drivers in North Charleston
GF Default - Railroad crossing repairs to impact traffic
January 28, 2019 at 4:15 AM EST - Updated January 28 at 4:15 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Norfolk Southern Railroad is installing new rail in multiple crossings in North Charleston starting Monday.

The work will last from Monday through Thursday as crews work on two miles of track each day. No crossings should be closed overnight.

The following crossings will be impacted throughout the week at various times.

The Remount and Aviation crossings will close Monday, but not at once with four hour closures. Tuesday the Ashley Phosphate crossing will close, but no time has been given.

Crews are hoping to work on the Ladson Road crossing on Thursday. The following railroad crossings will be closed at different times during the week:

REMOUNT RD

AVIATION RD

JET PARK RD

MIDLAND PARK RD

ASHLEY PHOSPHATE RD

KOESTER RD

LADSON RD

VON OSHEN RD

DUNMEYER RD

E PICKNEY ST

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.