SC Coast Guard medevaced an elderly woman from a cruise ship

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Coast Guard Sector Charleston medevaced an elderly woman after a head injury on a cruise ship.
An 80-year-old woman was medevaced by members of the Charleston Coast Guard on Sunday after a call from a Carnival cruise ship stating the woman suffered a head injury after falling and was in need of medical attention.
The cruise ship, Ecstasy was 55-miles east of Savannah, Georgia when the Charleston Coast Guard Command Center got the call.
MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter from the Coast Guard Air Station in Savannah, Georgia launched to assist.
The Dolphin crew hoisted the woman with with a nurse and transported them to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.
