SCHP: One dead after car hits tree in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - One person died early Monday morning in a crash in Dorchester County.
The driver was traveling south on SC-61 near Middleton Lake Road in a 1995 Honda Civic when they ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.
There was only one person in the car and the driver was wearing a seatbelt, Collins said.
The Dorchester County Coroner will release the name of the person who died.
