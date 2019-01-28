SCHP: One dead after car hits tree in Dorchester Co.

The area of the deadly crash (Live 5)
By Live 5 News Web Staff | January 28, 2019 at 7:39 AM EST - Updated January 28 at 7:40 AM

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - One person died early Monday morning in a crash in Dorchester County.

The driver was traveling south on SC-61 near Middleton Lake Road in a 1995 Honda Civic when they ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

There was only one person in the car and the driver was wearing a seatbelt, Collins said.

The Dorchester County Coroner will release the name of the person who died.

