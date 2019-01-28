Sheriff’s office: No evidence of criminal activity surrounding Casey Hathaway case

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has not found any evidence of criminal activity surrounding the disappearance of a three-year-old who miraculously was found safe 55 hours later, according to a press release.
Casey Hathaway disappeared Tuesday Jan. 22 and was found safe Thursday Jan. 24 in the woods about a quarter mile from his great-grandmother's home in Ernul.
Investigators have not found any information or evidence that indicates criminal activity, the Craven County Sheriff's Office said.
However, an investigation is still ongoing at this time.
The sheriff's office is also thanking the community for their support during the investigation.
“Countless groups, organizations and individuals provided logistical, and resource support. The community has rallied behind the Hathaway family and all of public safety agencies involved,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “The community support has been nothing short of amazing.”
Copyright 2019 WITN. All rights reserved.