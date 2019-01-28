‘Starting to make a turn back? Great!:’ President Trump tweets support for Bible literacy classes in schools

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – President Donald Trump is in favor of students studying the Bible in public schools.
In a tweet Monday morning, the president stated numerous states introduced bills for Bible literacy classes that would give students the option of studying the Bible.
“Starting to make a turn back? Great!” the president tweeted.
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, Bible literacy bills have been introduced in Florida, Indiana, Missouri, North Dakota, Virginia and West Virginia.
On Friday, the North Dakota Senate rejected the bill on a 42-5 vote, according to the Associated Press.
In 2007, the South Carolina General Assembly passed a bill that allowed for the teaching of the history and literature of the Old Testament and the New Testament.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.