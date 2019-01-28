Surveillance video released of Berkeley County inmate escape

By Live 5 Web Staff | January 28, 2019 at 5:05 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 5:14 PM

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage Monday showing the escape of three inmates at the county jail.

The three, Eric Garner, 41; Thomas Davidson, 33; and Michael Hutto, 29, escaped from the jail Saturday morning. They were all arrested within hours.

Thomas Davidson, Eric Garner and Michael Hutto were captured after escaping from Hill-Finklea Detention Center Saturday.
Before their escape, the three men where being held in an overcrowded temporary holding cell, deputies say. The cell, which typically holds six inmates, held 15 inmates at the time.

Deputies say one of the inmates kicked out the window of the cell, allowing Davidson, Garner, and Hutto to escape.

Footage shows the three making their escape through that window.

Hutto and Garner were captured with an hour after the escape. Davidson was captured two hours later.

All three inmates are currently being held in isolation, deputies say.

