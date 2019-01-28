Two people in custody after car chase ends in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Two people are in custody following a chase that ended in North Charleston Monday afternoon.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say the chase ended in the area of Remount Road near Rivers Avenue, and items are believed to have been thrown out of the vehicle.
Viewer video showed the chase earlier in the area of Edgewood Drive just off of Wappoo Road in West Ashley.
More information is expected to be released.
