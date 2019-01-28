WATCH: Air Force Staff Sgt. from Summerville surprises family with early return home

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -Natasha Cobb hadn’t seen her son Chris Renfroe, an Ashley Ridge High School graduate, in more than a year because he was deployed in South Korea as a member of the U.S. Air Force.
She didn’t think she would see him again until March, but that changed last Friday night at the Riptydz Grill in Myrtle Beach. Natasha was sitting at the restaurant with Chris' little sister Jersey when Chris came up from behind and surprised both of them.
“Are you serious!?” Natasha can be heard saying as she breaks into some happy tears and Jersey rushes to hug her older brother.
Renfroe graduated from Ashley Ridge High School in 2014 with four years of Air Force ROTC experience. He also worked with the Summerville police cadets for several months.
On Jan. 27, 2015, Renfroe joined the Air Force and graduated from basic training that March. He became an Airman First Class by Nov. 2015 and rose to Senior Airman by May 2017.
Monday marks Renfroe’s four anniversary in the Air Force and he’s currently stationed out of Moody Air Force Base in Georgia where he has served in the honor guard.
Welcome home, Chris!
