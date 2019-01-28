Woman uses app to track down stolen wallet

REDDING, CA (KRCR/CNN) - A woman took matters into her own hands after her wallet is stolen.
After confronting the alleged thief, she posted video of the encounter on social media.
It all started at Chuck E. Cheeses. Leasha Sanders was celebrating her niece’s third birthday when she noticed her wallet had gone missing.
She said about 15 minutes later, she saw a transaction coming from Kohls.
“Every time she made a transaction, it would notify me,” Sanders said.
An app on her phone became a map to her wallet, so her friend suggested they follow it.
“If it weren’t for her, I would have been sulking in Chuck E. Cheese freaking out over my wallet. And she was like, ‘No, let’s go now,’ so I was like, ‘OK, I guess we’re going on a mission,’” Sanders said.
When they got to Kohl’s, the suspect had already left.
Then another transaction appeared from Walmart. That’s where they found the suspect and alerted a manager.
“Once I said ‘That’s my wallet with my keys,’ he went up to her and he was like, 'We can’t sell this to you. You’re not purchasing it with your own money." And then she proceeded to tell him that she was getting her finances in order,” Sanders said.
Sanders ultimately grabbed her wallet and keys from the woman without a struggle. The police got there to take a report once the suspect was already gone.
The suspect was then spotted hours later in a video. She is believed to have gotten away with hundreds of dollars in merchandise, but Sanders got her wallet and keys back.
Sanders said she would “100 percent” track her wallet and keys down again, while also realizing things could have turned out worse.
“I went home and, honestly, went home and I laughed about it. I was like, ‘Did this really just happen?’” Sanders said.
While Sanders is laughing that she got her wallet back safely, she doesn’t suggest anyone put themselves in harm’s way for a material item.
