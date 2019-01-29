Ashley Phosphate railroad crossing to be closed most of Wednesday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Norfolk Southern says work to replace rails at a North Charleston railroad crossing will keep the intersection shut down for Wednesday.
After conflicting reports about whether the intersection of Ashley Phosphate Road and South Rail Road was open Tuesday, railroad officials have confirmed that intersection will close at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and remain closed most of the day so crews will have time to complete the project.
Earlier Tuesday, officials said the intersection was closed, but traffic appeared to be moving through the intersection with no obstructions.
Officials later said that the intersection had been closed long enough on Tuesday for prep work ahead of Wednesday’s rail replacement.
The work is part of a week-long project by Norfolk Southern to install new rail in multiple North Charleston crossings. The work is expected to last through Thursday as crews work on two miles of track each day.
No crossings should be closed overnight.
