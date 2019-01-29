Cunningham joins House caucus composed of fiscally-responsible Democrats

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - South Carolina’s First District Congressman is one of the newest freshman House members who has joined a Democratic coalition whose members value fiscal responsibility.
Rep. Joe Cunningham has joined the Blue Dog Coalition along with Oklahoma Rep. Kendra Horn and Hawaii Rep. Ed Case, according to a release from Cunningham’s office.
“I made the commitment to be an independent voice for the Lowcountry and an advocate for fiscal responsibility," Cunningham said. "I am thrilled to join a coalition dedicated to breaking down partisan barriers and congressional dysfunction to deliver real, pragmatic results that move America forward.”
Horn says the coalition’s members “share the same goal of putting practical solutions before politics.”
“In a time where Congress is defined by gridlock and hyper-partisanship on both sides, there has never been more of a need for a pragmatic middle,” Cunningham said.
There are a total of 27 members of the coalition and 44 percent, including Cunningham, represent districts that went to President Donald Trump in 2016. Cunningham is among the 22 percent who are holding an elected position for the first time during the 116th Congress.
