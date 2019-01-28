Deer euthanized by SCDNR after aggressive encounters with residents in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WMBF) - A deer has been euthanized by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources after officers say it attacked a woman, leaving abrasions on her face and bruises on her arms.
SCDNR said in a release on Monday, that a “spike,” or deer that has two points on its antlers, attacked someone in a subdivision on the east side of Aiken on Jan. 16. The day after the deer attack, a complaint was reported of an aggressive deer on Pony Trail.
Then on Jan. 19, officers were dispatched to Anderson Pond Road where a deer was actively attacking someone. When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim had light abrasions on her face and bruises on her arms.
The victim told officers the deer had a ring of disturbed fur as if it had been wearing a collar for some time.
SCDNR and officers of the Aiken City Department of Public Safety found the deer 150 yards from where it had attacked the victim.
According to the release, the deer approached officers and “was taken with one shot by Aiken DPS without incident.”
The deer appeared to be well fed, with no external signs of injury and no obvious illness, the release said.
SCDNR deer biologist Charles Ruth said based on the one-year-old deer’s behavior it was obvious that it had been a hand-raised fawn, which is why the animal was so comfortable coming close to humans.
“Since it was hand-raised, it associates people with good things and although this looked like aggressive behavior, it was almost certainly the deer simply wanting to play because that’s how it was raised,” Ruth said. “If someone puts their hands on the deer, that encourages it to play harder, and I think that’s what we saw in those several incidences.”
S.C. DHEC took possession of the deer carcass to study.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.