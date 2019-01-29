Report: Man arrested after crashing car, telling deputies he’s an undercover cop

JAMESTOWN, SC (WCSC) - A man pretended to be an undercover cop after his car was involved in an accident in Jamestown, Berkeley County deputies say.
Jonathan Matthew Meree, 38, is charged with driving while suspended, reckless driving and impersonating a law enforcement officer.
Meree was involved in a car accident in Jamestown and identified himself to deputies as an undercover cop employed through Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the police report states.
When deputies asked Meree for the proper credentials, he was unable to present any real law enforcement credentials.
