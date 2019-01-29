Deputies warns Lowcountry residents of jury duty scam asking for court fines

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Some Charleston residents have been receiving phone calls telling them to report to jury duty, but Charleston County deputies say those calls are a part of a scam.
Deputies said someone is calling Lowcountry residents pretending to be an law enforcement officer collecting fines for missing jury duty.
In addition to the calls, the person behind the scam is now sending fake court documents via email to support their “missed jury duty” claims, investigators say.
Charleston County deputies are warning residents to be “cautioned that any phone call from a subject claiming to be law enforcement demanding payment over the phone, is a scam."
If you have been a victim of a scam, contact Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
