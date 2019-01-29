Don’s Car Crushing locations no stranger to fires

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - A Ladson junkyard is open Tuesday after a fire Monday night on Royle Road.
Fire crews were not able to determine the cause of that fire. Don’s Car Crushing has had several fires between it’s Ladson and Holly Hill locations.
No was hurt in the recent fire.
The Charleston and Berkeley Fire Department Chief says it’s not their first time they’ve responded there.
The Fire Chief for C&B Fire Department, Joshua Woodall, says they’ve responded to the Ladson location about three times within the last two years.
He says workers there cut parts, use torches and have open flames in the area so fires are susceptible to happen.
The manager at the business says all junkyards are susceptible to fires and they’ve been able to put some out some on their own.
However it’s not clear how this was started.
“Unfortunately it’s hard to determine a cause because it’s junk cars so this particular incident was after hours. There were no employees on site so we’re not sure if someone snuck in and started the fire or was left open flame from earlier that day,” Woodall said.
The manager says about eight cars were burned and out of those that caught on fire the gas, oil and batteries had already been removed.
Pine Ridge and Dorchester County Fire departments assisted by providing tankers to carry water to the scene. That’s because the area of the fire is not close to fire hydrants.
"The good thing about it, it's in an open field where it's not burning any structures," Woodall said.
Don’s Car Crushing has a location in Holly Hill. The director of the Orangeburg County Fire District said since 2010 there have been at least ten fires there, including one last year that took firefighter days to put out.
Most of those fires were contained by people working at the junkyard.
