Emergency crews working structure fire in Berkeley County; traffic being diverted to Highway 17-A

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Emergency crews are working a structure fire at a scrap metal shop in Berkeley County Monday night.
According to authorities, it’s at the Charleston Steel and Metal Company on 3038 Highway 52.
Officials with the Moncks Corner Fire Department are diverting traffic to Highway 17-A and Old Highway 52 due to the fire.
No injuries have been reported in the incident.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
Whitesville Rural, Pimlico Rural and Goose Creek City Fire have responded.
A call for the fire came in at 6:30 p.m.
