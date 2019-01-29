Forest Service holding prescribed burn in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A road in Berkeley County may be temporarily shut down Tuesday during a prescribed burn in the area.
The U.S. Forest Service will be conducting the burn off Halfway Creek Road and Buckle Island road, according to county officials.
Smoke from the burn is expected to head toward the Shulerville community and Highway 45.
Forest Service officials say prescribed burns serve several purposes:
- Reduces hazardous fuels, protecting human communities from extreme fires;
- Minimizes the spread of pest insects and disease;
- Removes unwanted species that threaten species native to an ecosystem;
- Provides forage for game;
- Improves habitat for threatened and endangered species;
- Recycles nutrients back to the soil; and
- Promotes the growth of trees, wildflowers, and other plants;
More prescribed burns mean fewer extreme wildfires, according to the Forest Service’s website.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.