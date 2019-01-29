Frustration in Orangeburg after Confederate flag prompts sale of restaurant

ORANGEBURG, SC (WCSC) - Residents in Orangeburg said on Tuesday they are frustrated with how a restaurant’s long battle with a Confederate flag ended.
Earlier this week, a restaurant owner in Orangeburg said he was selling his business because he cannot remove a Confederate flag sitting in front of his restaurant.
Tommy Daras has been trying for months to remove the Confederate flag from a small piece of land that sits outside of the property his business sits on.
The land with the flag is owned by the Sons of Confederate Veterans, according to Daras.
The former owner of the building gave the land to the group so they could fly the flag by a Confederate monument.
Daras even tried getting the flag removed by filing a zoning complaint, which did not work.
Daras said most customers ask him about the flag, and controversy over its placement has even generated negative reviews of his business online.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans have not returned multiple requests for comment.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.