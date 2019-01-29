Grammy-winning singer James Ingram dies at 66

(Gray News) – R&B Singer James Ingram, who scored a pair of No. 1 hits during his career, has died at age 66.
Ingram's friend and longtime creative partner Debbie Allen shared the news on Twitter Tuesday.
“I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir,” Allen said. “He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity.”
Details on Ingram’s cause of death weren’t immediately available.
The singer collected two Grammys during his career: His song “One Hundred Ways” won best male R&B performance in 1981 and his duet with Michael McDonald on “Yah Mo B There” won best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals in 1984.
Ingram co-wrote Michael Jackson’s hit “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” with Quincy Jones.
“There are no words to convey how much my heart aches with the news of the passing of my baby brother, James Ingram,”Jones said on his Twitter account. “With that soulful, whisky sounding voice, James was simply magical. He was, & always will be, beyond compare. Rest In Peace my baby bro …You’ll be in my heart forever.”
