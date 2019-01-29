More local concerts planned to benefit hurricane victims in North Carolina

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Some local musicians are joining forces again to raise money for hard hit hurricane victims in North Carolina.
Several groups performed back in December and raised $1200.
“We all have come to the conclusion that small change is better than no change,” Sean Kerr said. Kerr is leading the effort in organizing four more “Carolinas Strong Rock Benefit” concerts.
This time around bands from North Carolina and South Carolina will perform.
The first two concerts will take place Friday, Feb. 22 and Saturday, Feb. 23. and doors will open at 5 p.m. on each day and close at 2 a.m.
The shows take place at The Pub On 61 located at 2366 Ashley River Road in West Ashley. Admission is $10.
“Friday it’s going to be southern rock and classic rock, and on Saturday it’s going to be progressive rock,” Kerr said. The bands are lending their time and talents to help our neighbors to the north.
Kerr visited hard hit Pender County, North Carolina to help deliver the money from the first event last year.
“So many people are living in tents next to what used to be their homes, so to help them, we are holding four benefits to raise money and donations,” Kerr said.
Kerr can be reached at 843-302-5477 for more information.
