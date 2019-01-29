Mt. Pleasant music store owner accused of sexually assaulting underage students

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a Mount Pleasant music store owner and instructor who is accused of sexually assaulting two underage students.
On Tuesday, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Jesse Wayne Judy, owner of Jesse and Friends Music Studio.
He was arrested for multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, as well as other related charges.
Judy was locked up at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center. Bond was set at $110,000.
Court documents state that on Jan. 25, 2019, one of the victims reported to the sheriff’s office that Judy had sexually assaulted her.
The victim said it happened between Feb. 4, 2003 and Aug. 1, 2003 while she was 15 years old. According to the victim, the suspect engaged in sexual intercourse with her at his apartment on Seagull Drive. The victim said Judy was aware of her age as she was a music student where the suspect worked.
Another victim came forward on Jan. 23, 2019, and reported that between Oct. 10, 2010 and Oct. 9, 2011, Judy had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions throughout the year while she was 14-year-old.
The second victim also said that in October 2013, on or about her 17th birthday, the suspect sexually assaulted her and performed a sexual act on her without her consent and against her will. The victim said this happened at the music studio, and she was provided alcohol by the suspect. She told investigators that she could not stop the suspect based on the previous years of sexual battery by the suspect.
She said that between Jan. 1, 2010, and Oct. 9, 2014, while at the music studio, Judy provided her with alcohol, marijuana, and Xanax on multiple occasions while the victim was between the ages of 13 and 17. According to the victim, Judy encouraged her to participate.
She further told investigators between Oct. 10, 2011, and Oct. 9, 2013, the suspect sexually assaulted her and performed a sexual act on her without her consent, according to court records. The victim said in one specific occasion, the suspect forcefully removed her clothing at the music studio.
Between Jan. 1, 2010 and Oct. 10, 2010, the same victim said the suspect engaged in unwanted touching her body which led to sexual conduct with the victim.
Anybody with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Judy charges include three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and lewd act upon a child under sixteen.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.