Police identify suspect in string of Summerville business burglaries

Separate warrants say Solomon stole $400 from La Hacienda on North Main Street on Dec. 9, 2018 and $3.50 from the Ultra tan in the 200 block of Berkeley Circle, On Dec, 11, he took $400 from the Crust Pizza in the 1000 block of North Main Street, a warrant stated. On Dec. 17 he took $500 from the Tidal Wave Auto Spa in the 200 block of Grandview Drive, according to a warrant.