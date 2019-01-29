Police: Teen brutally attacks ex-girlfriend, points gun at mother and threatens to kill her

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Investigators announced the arrest of a teenager accused of brutally attacking his ex-girlfriend and pointing a gun at his mother and threatening to shoot her.
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 18-year-old Donnavon Fulton who is also accused of shooting into a home with children inside.
Fulton was arrested Tuesday morning when officers made contact with him at his grandmother’s home on Riverview Drive.
His arrest stems from an investigation by detectives involving Fulton in multiple felony incidents on Stokes Road.
On Jan. 22, an officer was flagged down near the Spinx gas station on 6899 Rivers Ave.
A woman said her son pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot her because she would not allow him to drive since he did not have a license. According to the woman, Fulton then started throwing items around the house and putting holes in the walls.
The victim said as she was doing paperwork on the couch, Fulton pulled out a gun, tapped it on his leg and then pointed it at his mother.
A police report states Fulton said, “I will shoot your *** if you don’t give me the keys.”
The victim said she became scared for her life and attempted to get out of the apartment. The victim told officers that her son grabbed her clothes, pulled her against the wall and attempted to hold her so she couldn’t leave.
The victim said she eventually got outside and away from the suspect.
On the same day, officers responded to an apartment where a woman said her home had been vandalized by gunfire.
Officers found numerous bullet holes in the side of the building including a hole through the bedroom window and bedroom wall.
The victim said she was in her bedroom with kids and heard four gunshots and ducked for cover.
The victim said her niece’s boyfriend, Fulton, had made a threatening post on Facebook, and that her niece is known is known to stay in the bedroom that was targeted.
On the night of Jan. 22, police responded to a report of an assault that happened the previous day. The victim said Fulton came to her job and confronted her about something she had posted on social media which had nothing to do with the suspect.
A report states the two had a previous relationship but were not together.
The victim said when she left work, the suspect waited outside to confront her. At one point, the victim said the suspect punched her in the face, head and body.
The victim told police that she was scared and crying, but the suspect kept telling her to be quiet and not make a scene.
A police report states the suspect told the victim she was going to stay at his place for the night because she was bleeding and bruised.
According to the victim, she was assaulted by the suspect at his apartment. A police report states the mother came into the room and told them to take it outside.
Police say the suspect and victim came to a sign where the suspect grabbed the victim’s head and slammed it against a tree, then started kicking and punching her again.
The victim told officers that she believed that the suspect used a weapon, possibly a gun she knows he has.
On Saturday, police responded to the Speedway on Dorchester Road for a report of threats made.
A woman said her friend, identified as Fulton’s ex-girlfriend, told her that Fulton sent her threatening messages that he was going to kill her.
North Charleston police officials say Fulton is charged with kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree assault and battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of discharging firearms into a dwelling.
The investigation is ongoing .
