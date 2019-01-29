Proposed SC bill would allow for Sunday liquor sales

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce has a question for its members – would they be in favor of Sunday liquor sales?
The chamber survey is in response to a proposed State House bill regarding Sunday liquor sales, a summary of which is below:
The Department of Revenue may issue a permit to allow the sale of alcoholic liquors on Sunday by a licensed retail dealer in a county or municipality that authorizes the sale of alcoholic liquors in the manner provided by this section. The permit only may be issued in counties that were allocated at least one million dollars in accommodations tax from the Department of Revenue in fiscal year 2016. The permit only may authorize the sale of liquors between the hours of twelve p.m. and seven p.m. The county or municipal governing body may authorize the sale of liquor through an ordinance.
Chamber members are asked to complete the survey by Wednesday.
