Quick cold snap to be followed by warming trend

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front is set to move through the Lowcountry late today bringing an increase in clouds and the chance of showers late this afternoon and early this evening. This quick bout of a few showers will signal a change in our temperatures on the way over the next couple of days. Highs today will be in the low 60s but we’ll struggle to reach 50 degrees tomorrow. Expect a couple of cold mornings, near 30°, Wednesday and Thursday. After that, warmer weather will move in for Friday and the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s. Temperatures will likely warm in the 70s next week.