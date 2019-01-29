Ten railroad crossings to close for maintenance work in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Norfolk Southern Railway will be doing maintenance work on 10 railroad crossings in the Charleston area.
Road closures will take place at various times starting Monday, Jan. 28.
Officials say the repair work will take place on Mondays through Thursdays and that no closure will take place overnight.
They did not say how long maintenance work will take on the time of day it is scheduled.
Some drivers say the work is overdue.
“The railroad tracks especially on Ashley Phosphate is in terrible condition right now. It needs a lot of repairs,” driver Clifford June said.
The work is taking place in North Charleston, Summerville and Ladson.
Norfolk Southern Railway officials says crews are installing new rails that will make it safer and smoother for the trains and drivers who travel over the crossings.
Some people say they’ve filed claims for damage to their cars.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says it does not have the authority to fix the crossings, it's up to the railway company.
“I got this nice little car here and it’s very sensitive and it actually bottoms out if I go the normal speed over it. You have to slow down and kind of crawl over them,” driver Nadine Austin said.
Officials say they will be doing maintenance work on the following crossings:
- Remount Road
- Aviation Road
- Jet Park Road
- Midland Park Road
- Ashley Phosphate Road
- Koester Road
- Ladson Road
- Von Oshen Road
- Dunmeyer Road
- E. Pinckney Street
- Repairs at the crossings at Midland Park Road and Ashley Phosphate Road are expected to take place on Tuesday, January 29.
Gary Peak says it’s causing an inconvenience.
“It’s terrible terrible. You’ve got to go all over the place to get around them. Traffic is bad,” Peak said.
Railway officials say the new rails have a lifetime of more than 50 years.
“I think they definitely need a repair. It gives some people cause for concern when they have to be detoured. But sometimes you need to go through a little pain to get some gain,” Austin said.
A driver says her claim was denied after she says her car was damaged after driving over a crossing. We’ve reached out to Northfolk Southern about the claims process, we are waiting to learn that information.
Phase of Maintenance Work
Norfolk Southern Railway says there are two phases to the maintenance work.
In the first phase, crews remove the asphalt, insert the new rail and place temporary cold patch over the rail until the second phase.
A train train unloads 1,440-foot ribbons of rail that are over a quarter-mile long pieces, tons of ballast, tie plates, kegs of rail spikes and bags of rail anchors along the track.
It’s called “setting the table.”
Officials say the second phase is handled by a work crew comprised of more than 75 employees and more than 40 pieces of equipment which stretch for more than a mile from end to end.
They say the temporary crossing surface is removed and the new rail is permanently placed and finished with asphalt. As part of the process, each highway crossing will be resurfaced providing motorists with a smooth ride over the tracks.
