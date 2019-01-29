Proposed rapid transit bus route could make Summerville to Charleston trip easier

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Getting from downtown Summerville to parts of North Charleston and Charleston might be getting a lot easier. A rapid bus route is being proposed for the more than 23-mile stretch.
It’s a project being done by the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (COG), and they want the community’s feedback. That’s why they are hosting three workshops this week: the first is on Tuesday in Charleston, the second is on Wednesday in Summerville, and third is on Thursday in North Charleston.
It's all to discuss the proposed route below.
The rapid bus route would start in downtown Summerville and run along Highway 78 and Highway 52. Some of the 18 stops would include Summerville’s Hutchinson Square, Northwoods Mall, Trident Technical College, and Charleston’s Upper Peninsula. The final stop would be on Line street in downtown Charleston.
The trip’s total run time would be one hour. Service would run every 10 minutes during peak times and every 20 minutes in off-peak hours.
The COG also looked into proposing a light rail instead of buses but decided against it. The principal planner at the COG is Sharon Hollis, and she explained why buses made more sense.
"It's something we can implement in our region today,” Hollis said. “It's not 20 to 40 years in the future. And, we can do a lot more with our dollars with bus rapid transit and achieve the same goals."
The project is expected to cost $360 million and is still in the developing phase. Construction is expected to start in 2023 with buses operating in 2025.
For more on the community workshops:
Tuesday – Charleston
6 p.m.– 8 p.m.
International Longshoremen’s Association
1142 Morrison Drive, Charleston, SC 29403
Wednesday – Summerville
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Alston-Bailey Elementary School
820 W 5th Street, Summerville, SC 29483
Thursday – North Charleston
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
The College Center at Trident Technical College
7000 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406
