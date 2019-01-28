Records: Tammy Moorer holding down same job in same prison as Susan Smith

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Soon after Tammy Moorer was convicted of kidnapping Heather Elvis and sentenced to 30 years in prison, she began a job at the Leath Correctional Institution in Greenwood.
According to records from the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Moorer was moved to Leath on Nov. 20, 2018. Seven days later, she began working as a wardkeeper assistant.
Reports indicate a wardkeeper assistant assists with the day-to-day operation of the housing unit.
Moorer holds the same job in Leath as Susan Smith, the mother convicted of drowning her young sons in 1994 and sentenced to life in prison, according to SCDC records.
Smith left 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alex strapped in their car seats as she let her car roll into a Union County lake. The case captured the nation’s attention.
RELATED STORY: Susan Smith’s ex-husband talks about child deaths
Moorer’s case has also drawn the eye of the nation. Last October, a jury found her guilty of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in connection with Elvis’ December 2013 disappearance.
On Monday, WMBF News reported the appeal process has begun in Moorer’s case.
Her defense attorney, Greg McCollum, says they filed this appeal within 10 days of that conviction but the process is just starting.
McCollum’s firm has handed off the case to appellate defense. He told WMBF once an appeal is filed that starts triggering other deadlines. Whoever takes on the appeal has to order the trial transcript and go through it, write their briefs and raise grounds for an appeal.
The entire process can take up to a year and a half, sometimes longer, depending on the case.
Moorer’s case is being handled by an appellate office in Columbia.
In 2016, a mistrial was declared in her husband Sidney Moorer’s kidnapping trial that also stemmed from Elvis’ disappearance. A second trial is set to take place in Georgetown County.
Sidney Moorer is also currently in jail after being sentenced to 10 years after a jury found him guilty of obstruction of justice for impeding the investigation into Elvis’ disappearance.
According to SCDC records, he is currently a general worker at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopsville.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.