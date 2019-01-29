Sentencing date set for man who kidnapped Johns Island girl

Evans also told investigators he had a fight with his girlfriend Sharon Nanette Hayden and told investigators he stabbed her. Evans chased her into the woods near her Spartanburg home where he believed she died and left her there. However he could not tell investigators where Hayden’s body is located. Both Hayden’s mother and daughter have gone public with pleas to try and find her, but Evans has told investigators he doesn’t know where the woman’s body is.