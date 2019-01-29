Sentencing date set for man who kidnapped Johns Island girl

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A sentencing date has been set for the man who took a 4-year-old Johns Island girl from her home and drove her across state lines to Alabama where both were eventually found.
Thomas Lawton Evans will be sentenced on March 4 at 10:30 a.m., according to court documents.
Evans, 37, pleaded guilty to the February 2018 crime in federal court last September. He faces 30 years to life in prison.
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said Evans randomly targeted the family, attacking the little girl's mom when she returned home with three of her children Feb. 13. Investigators say Evans kidnapped the 4-year-old after brutally beating her mom.
The girl was rescued the following day in Alabama. Evans was arrested that same evening in Mississippi.
When Evans’ pleaded guilty last year, new information came to light in court which included investigators saying Evans told them he targeted the family because they seemed “perfect” and one he would like to have. Evans also said his initial intent was to rob them.
Evans also told investigators he had a fight with his girlfriend Sharon Nanette Hayden and told investigators he stabbed her. Evans chased her into the woods near her Spartanburg home where he believed she died and left her there. However he could not tell investigators where Hayden’s body is located. Both Hayden’s mother and daughter have gone public with pleas to try and find her, but Evans has told investigators he doesn’t know where the woman’s body is.
Two days before the kidnapping Evans showed up in St. Stephen in his girlfriend's car. The owner of the vehicle, 39-year old Sharon Hayden, could not be located at her Spartanburg County home and hasn't been seen since.
Evans also faces seven state charges of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, first-degree burglary and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.
