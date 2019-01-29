Sheriff: Fugitive wanted for shooting into home with children inside arrested after opening fire at night club

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Investigators say a fugitive wanted for shooting into a home with children inside was captured after he opened fire at a night club.
Oraneburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrest of 36-year-old Dajour Maurice Hall of Bowman who is wanted by Bowman police for a pair of shootings including one in which Hall is accused of shooting into a home with a 3-year-old and other children inside.
“This is a very dangerous individual who has shown no regard for life whatsoever,” Ravenell said. “The streets of this county are much safer tonight as a result of several agencies reacting quickly in response to shots being fired inside a crowded night club.”
Hall was arrested early Sunday when Club Atlantis security officers called 911 to report a man with a gun inside the Orangeburg nightclub. Multiple units from the sheriff’s office, Public Safety and Highway Patrol responded just before 4 a.m.
During the shooting inside the club, a man was struck several times and is being treated at a Midlands hospital, OCSO Victim’s Advocate Amy Rinkenberger said.
“As officers from the three agencies converged on the facility, they heard shots being fired as club-goers fled the area,” OCSO officials said."A man with a gun in his hand was seen getting into a vehicle, which then sped off with officers in pursuit. In the strip mall near Chestnut Street’s Fire Station Number 2, the vehicle abruptly stopped and three individuals fled on foot."
The sheriff’s office says the gunman then went behind the nearby mall and onto George Street where he was located by an ODPS K-9 unit.
“A handgun was detected by the K-9 officer underneath a nearby vehicle,” OCSO officials said.
Ravenell said the Highway Patrol and ODPS deserve a round of thanks for their part in preventing Hall from escaping.
“This is a perfect example of how agencies work together to take a dangerous individual off the streets,” he said. “It could have been far different – someone else could have gotten hurt or worse - if any one of these elements weren’t in place.”
Hall has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
He also faces charges levied against him by the Bowman Police Department including nine counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, two counts of malicious injury to personal property, and one count of firing into a dwelling.
Bowman police had been searching for Hall since a pair of Jan. 5 shootings in which multiple people were shot at.
