‘A very bad scene’: Driver plows into group of pedestrians, killing 3 and leaving 2 critically injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 27-year-old driver who allegedly plowed through a group of pedestrians on Monday night in Kakaako, sending bodies flying and leaving three people dead, is believed to have been speeding and was likely under the influence of alcohol, police said.
He may have also been trying to evade police, though officials stressed he was not being chased.
Sources identified the driver as Alins Sumang, and police said the suspect could face multiple charges of negligent homicide. Officials say the driver was hospitalized after the crash in serious condition.
The crash happened about 6:20 p.m., when a Ford F-150 truck struck six pedestrians as they were crossing Kamakee Street in a crosswalk at Ala Moana Boulevard.
Witnesses described a horrific scene in the moments after the crash, with bodies scattered across the road and first responders and bystanders rushing to the aid of those who were hit.
City traffic cameras captured images of emergency personnel quickly beginning CPR on those lying in the roadway.
“It slammed those people,” said witness Fredly Sampson. “Few of them, they fly to other sidewalk. Just a really bad scene. All those people, they couldn’t even move.”
Witness Jonathan Boulware said the crash “sounded like a dumpster being dropped off a tall building."
“It was a bad scene. Very very bad scene.”
He added that he crosses the street where the crash happened everyday with his 4-year-old and always warns him to be careful. “There’s a million people here," he said. “We’ve got to be safe and very careful near the roads."
Of the six pedestrians struck, three were pronounced dead at the scene while two others were critically injured and one was in serious condition. The victims ranged in age from in their 20s to in their 40s.
The driver of another truck hit in the crash was also transported to the hospital in serious condition.
The identities of the victims were not released, but most are believed to be residents.
Of those killed, two were men and one was a woman.
The crash was the deadliest on Oahu in years, and shattered the calm of what was otherwise a quiet evening in Kakaako.
The details of what led up to the crash are still under investigation.
But authorities say about 10 minutes before the fatal crash, the driver of the truck that struck the pedestrians was involved in a separate traffic incident nearby and had fled the scene.
Officers were called and were checking the area when they got reports of a vehicle speeding westbound on Ala Moana Boulevard, weaving in and out of traffic.
Police Lt. James Slayter said the pickup was in the far right lane and was trying to get onto Kamakee Street, when the driver made a hard right turn and lost control.
"(The driver) went across an island where there were pedestrians and a utility pole and another vehicle,” Slayter said.
Witness Guy Ogata spotted the suspected driver being followed by police moments before the triple-fatal accident.
“Driving down Pensacola, I noticed a Ford truck turn in front of us. Didn’t look like he stopped at any stop signs," Ogata said. “Shortly after, there was a police that was following him. No sirens on — I didn’t think he was trying to pull him over.”
The crash forced the closure of all westbound lanes of Ala Moana Boulevard through the evening.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.