What could CCSD look like in 2035? A project came up with 4 different scenarios

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - What could the Charleston County School District, its education system, and its surrounding community look like in 2035? A 30-member team has gathered over the past four months to try and answer that question as part of the “Shared Future” project.
The team took into account previous studies including a 1998 study from Harvard on the Charleston Education system, the Clemson study on diversity and inclusion, as well as the CCSD strategic plan.
The four scenarios were presented Monday night at the CCSD Board to Trustees meeting at Burke High School. The four scenarios include 1835, Sweetgrass Basket, Reconstruction, and Techtowne.
The district clarified that these are not predictions or even a vision, a proposal or a plan. They are simply scenarios that could take place.
Part of the shared future project also includes community engagement and a chance for the public to dive deeper into the scenarios. Those meetings will be held Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at four different locations.
Ashley River Creative Arts School – 1841 Wallace School Rd, Charleston SC
Stall High School – 3625 Ashley Phosphate Rd, N. Charleston, SC
Wando High School – 1000 Warrior Way, Mt. Pleasant, SC
St. Johns High School – 1518 Main Road, Johns Island, SC
