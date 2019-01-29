You Paid For It: Flooding and drainage project on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, SC - Flooding is a problem in many parts of the Lowcountry and there are several projects going on right now to alleviate those issues.
While many city and county governments have independent studies going on, James Island is also involved in a collaborative study involving three government entities for an Island-wide “James Island Watershed Basin Delineation Project.”
The project will create a drainage master plan. The total cost is $47,380. They’ve structured it to cost-share between three governments. The town is covering 24 percent, the City of Charleston will pay 50 percent and Charleston County will pay 26 percent.
“The Town is looking forward to receiving the full results of the delineation study for James Island," James Island Mayor Bill Woolsey said. "One of the greatest benefits is that the Town will for the first time have complete drainage maps showing the ditches and drain pipes in the City of Charleston as well as the Town and the unincorporated area. Our current maps show noting from the City of Charleston and many of our ditches and pipes appear to disappear.”
Woolsey also said he’s particularly interested to see ideas for the Folly Road, Camp Road and Fort Johnson Road areas which have major drainage problems in the surrounding neighborhoods.
James Island Town Administrator Ashley Kellahan said Engineering Consultant Thomas & Hutton is close to finishing up the first task of identifying and mapping drainage basins from the three jurisdictions. They will then identify and prioritize drainage improvements so the group can better plan and implement infrastructure improvement projects, she said.
