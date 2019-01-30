Ashley Phosphate railroad crossing reopening delayed

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Norfolk Southern officials say the railroad crossing at Ashley Phosphate Road and South Rail Road will not reopen until after 5 p.m., more than two hours later than originally anticipated.
Norfolk Southern spokesperson Susan Terpay said late Wednesday afternoon that crews needed to run a train over the newly-installed tracks, which delayed the finish time to complete the work.
For the second day in a row, there was confusion over when the railroad crossing would reopen to traffic.
Dorchester County spokesperson Tiffany Norton said earlier in the afternoon that the last the county had been told was that the crossing would be reopened by 3 p.m. That’s the same time North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor had been given by Norfolk Southern officials Wednesday morning.
Shortly before 4:30 p.m., Norton sent out word the that a representative from Norfolk Southern said it would be after 5 p.m.
But North Charleston spokesman Ryan Johnson said the city received notification earlier Wednesday that stated the crossing would reopen by 5 p.m., not after. According to Johnson, while Norfolk Southern says its policy is to alert local cities regarding crossing closures in advance and try their best to stick to the schedule, North Charleston was never alerted about the pending work by Norfolk Southern. The city found out about the plans from the SCDOT and when crews posted detour signs, he said.
The crossing closed early Wednesday morning so crews could begin replacing rails, work Norfolk Southern said would take much of the day.
After conflicting reports about whether the intersection of Ashley Phosphate Road and South Rail Road was open Tuesday, railroad officials closed the intersection at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, officials said the intersection was closed, but traffic appeared to be moving through the intersection with no obstructions.
Officials later said that the intersection had been closed long enough on Tuesday for prep work ahead of Wednesday’s rail replacement.
The work is part of a week-long project by Norfolk Southern to install new rail in multiple North Charleston crossings. The work is expected to last through Thursday as crews work on two miles of track each day.
Norfolk Southern
No crossings should be closed overnight.
Eastbound detour for Ashley Phosphate Road: Use Palmetto Commerce to Weber Dr to Northside Dr to Ashley Phosphate Rd.
Westbound Detour for Ashley Phosphate Road: Use Northside Dr to Weber Dr to Palmetto Commerce to Ashley Phosphate Rd.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.