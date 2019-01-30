Ashley Phosphate railroad crossing scheduled to reopen before afternoon rush hour

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a contractor performing work at the Ashley Phosphate railroad crossing should have the work complete ahead of afternoon rush hour.
Work is expected to be complete and the road reopened by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
The crossing closed early Wednesday morning so crews could begin replacing rails, work Norfolk Southern said is expected to take much of the day.
After conflicting reports about whether the intersection of Ashley Phosphate Road and South Rail Road was open Tuesday, railroad officials closed the intersection at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and it will remain closed most of the day so crews will have time to complete the project.
Earlier Tuesday, officials said the intersection was closed, but traffic appeared to be moving through the intersection with no obstructions.
Officials later said that the intersection had been closed long enough on Tuesday for prep work ahead of Wednesday’s rail replacement.
The work is part of a week-long project by Norfolk Southern to install new rail in multiple North Charleston crossings. The work is expected to last through Thursday as crews work on two miles of track each day.
No crossings should be closed overnight.
Eastbound detour for Ashley Phosphate Road: Use Palmetto Commerce to Weber Dr to Northside Dr to Ashley Phosphate Rd.
Westbound Detour for Ashley Phosphate Road: Use Northside Dr to Weber Dr to Palmetto Commerce to Ashley Phosphate Rd.
