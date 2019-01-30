Below Freezing Temps Tonight; One More Chilly Day

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Temperatures are expected to drop to either at or below freezing for several hours overnight. Inland areas may wake up to temps in the mid 20s. Wind chill values should be in the mid 20′s early tomorrow. High temperatures will rise into the low 50s Thursday under sunny skies- the last chilly day before the big warm up. Expect warmer temps Friday as highs climb into the low 60s. Much warmer air will move in this weekend, but not without a slight chance for a few showers.