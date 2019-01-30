Car rolls over four times after striking steel plate sticking out of road in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) - A driver was transported to the hospital after her car rolled over four times after striking a steel construction plate that was sticking out on a road in Goose Creek.
Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say it happened in the area of US Highway 176 and Devon Forrest at 9:40 a.m.
According to police, the vehicle was traveling eastbound when a steel road construction plate slipped into the hole that it was supposed to be covering.
Police say the vehicle then struck the plate that was protruding from the hole approximately 6 inches over the roadway causing the vehicle to go airborne and flipping four times before it came to a rest.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with apparent minor injuries, Goose Creek police officials said.
