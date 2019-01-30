Charleston police increases patrols at W. Ashley shopping center after panhandling complaints

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - Charleston police are increasing patrols in Westwood Plaza in West Ashley after shoppers say panhandling has become an issue.
It’s the shopping center with Barnes and Nobles and Harris Teeter on Sam Rittenberg Boulvard. Some shoppers say they don’t feel safe.
They say strangers are always asking for money and in some cases following them to their cars.
“I have a 3-week-old and I have a 5-year-old, so it’s very scary when they approach you when you’re trying to protect your children,” said Lauren Schryver who shops in the area.
Police say they've made several arrests for trespassing.
“I just say,'No, thank you,' and it does make me uncomfortable because I wish I could help but I don’t think this is the way for them to be doing this,” said Ginny Gelis who also shops in the area.
City officials say they cannot enforce panhandling laws on private property.
City law makes it unlawful to engage in soliciting on any property where a sign is posted that states "No Trespassing," "No Peddlers," "No Solicitors," or any other words of that nature.
There are some no loitering signs in this area.
“Unfortunately it’s gotten pretty bad," Schryver said."I’m not sure if it’s because of the revitalization of this parking lot or this shopping center in general or really what it is, but they’re out in full force pretty much all the time no matter what time of day.”
With signs posted, police have the authority to put people on trespass notice.
If they come back they could face charges.
However, if there aren’t any signs posted it makes it more difficult for police to take action. If there are no signs, the property owner must request a trespass notice for a particular person.
“It’s sad, and I don’t know how to help this situation,” Gelis said.
If you would like to learn more information about how to get no trespassing signs for your business you can call the Charleston Police Department.
I"m glad that the City of Charleston is stepping up. It’s great," Schryver said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.