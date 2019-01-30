Cold night will give way to warming temperatures by the weekend

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Get ready for a cold night ahead across the Lowcountry. Inland areas will drop into the middle to upper 20s with low 30s all the way to the beaches. Tomorrow will not be quite as cold as today with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 50s. Temperatures take a big jump on Friday warming into the 60s by the afternoon. We’ll stay in the 60s this weekend with the chance of rain starting to increase on Sunday. Highs will climb into the 70s by early next week.