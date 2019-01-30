Coroner identifies man found in ditch on Savannah Hwy

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has identified the man who was found in a ditch on Savannah Highway
Deputy Coroner Kelly Kraus identified the man as 57-year-old Leonard Bourque of North Charleston. His cause and manner of death are pending an investigation.
City of Charleston police responded to reports of a dead body on Savannah Highway Saturday night.
Police responded to the incident in the 2700 block of Savannah Highway near the Clemson Experimental Farm, according to Charleston Police spokesperson Charles Francis.
A pedestrian found the body at approximately 5:30 p.m., Francis said.
Francis said there was no visible trauma was observed to the body while on scene.
