Cunningham praises child activists for protecting oceans, marine life

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - First District Rep. Joe Cunningham praised a James Island-based group of young activists for their work to prevent plastics pollution and educate the community on dangers of single-use plastics.
Cunningham applauded the James Island Ocean ActKIDvists during a speech Wednesday morning on the House floor:
Today I rise to share the story of a very remarkable group of children, the James Island Ocean ActKIDvists. Betty, Louis, Mekena, and Liam, all between ages 6 and 8, who have made it their mission to protect our oceans and marine life.
This year, they successfully lobbied the Charleston and James Island City Councils to ban plastic bags, straws, and foam containers, collecting over 300 signatures in support of the ban. At town council meetings, these young activists had the courage to speak up for the marine life who couldn’t speak for themselves.
It’s our job to preserve the Lowcountry’s vibrant natural resources for future generations to come and I’m proud of the James Island Ocean ActKIDvists for helping lead the way. Thank you to Betty, Louis, Mekena, and Liam!
