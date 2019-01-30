Video released of chase, capture of suspects in Summerville home burglary that left man, dog dead

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Authorities have released dash camera video of a car chase and the capture of four men for a deadly Summerville home burglary where a man and a dog were fatally shot.
The video shows the suspects' vehicle being followed by police in Summerville following a burglary in the 100 block of Myrtle Place in the Robynwyn neighborhood on Monday.
Police made contact with the SUV on Central Avenue at Laurel Street and tried to stop it, but the suspects fled, according to Summerville police spokesman Thomas Peterson.
A report states during the chase, the suspects discarded four guns from the SUV along with the victim’s wallet, all of which was recovered. The pursuit went through Dorchester County via 17A into Colleton County where deputies stopped the car with stop sticks.
The video shows officers instructing the suspects to leave the vehicle one by one.
According to investigators, the suspects used a stolen Honda CRV from Walterboro.
All were denied bond Monday afternoon.
