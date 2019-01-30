Deputies arrest woman accused of running over her own step-sister

NORTH, SC (WCSC) - A 35-year-old Orangeburg County woman is facing charges after deputies say she intentionally ran over a relative.
Kacie Carrigg has been charged with one count of attempted murder in connection with a December incident, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker.
A judge Wednesday denied bond for Carrigg. The victim’s father told the court the victim suffered extensive injuries.
“There is absolutely no sense in this,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “No matter who was right or wrong in an argument, there’s no justification for this. Period.”
State troopers responded to the scene of an Edisto Drive business in North on Dec. 12, 2018, where witnesses reported a woman had been run over in what was initially believed to be a hit and run. Witnesses told deputies they saw Carrigg arguing with her step-sister prior to the incident, Walker said.
The witnesses identified Carrigg as the driver in the vehicle that hit and dragged the victim underneath that vehicle, he said.
Investigators also located security video that corroborated the witnesses’ statements concerning the incident.
Carrigg faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.
